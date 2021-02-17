Valheim patch solves the case of the missing tombstones

Valheim is the year's first out-of-nowhere hit, with over 2 million copies sold on Steam and counting. Part of that is that it's an early access game that doesn't feel early access, for the most part, though there are of course various issues.

A patch released today addressed a few minor irritations. As Chris noted while explaining how to build a campfire indoors (hey, it's harder than it sounds), venting interiors of smoke from your various fire sources can be a right old pain, but a "Hearth smoke building fix" should hopefully make things less irritating. There are also some quality-of-life improvements: the game will now autosave every 20 minutes (it was previously 30), slight sync issues when picking up certain items like stones and carrots have been fixed, and there are improvements to the framerate problems some dedicated servers have been having.

The most eye-catching fix of all, however, is for a problem I hadn't encountered: disappearing tombstones. When you die in Valheim, your character respawns at their bed and you have to return to where you met your end and re-acquire all of your gear from a newly-spawned tombstone. Except... the tombstones weren't spawning for some players.

Given how frustrating that must have been, guess I got lucky, but now there are "Extra tombstone checks (to prevent them from disappearing)". Check out the full patch notes.