Undertale is now on Xbox Game Pass, Yakuza 6 and more coming soon

Yesterday, we learned that Outriders will be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch, but only the console version. To play the new People Can Fly shooter on PC, we'll have to buy it à la carte for $60. That kind of blows—we liked the Outriders demo—but if you're a Game Pass for PC subscriber, today at least brings some consolation news: Yakuza 6, Pillars of Eternity 2, and Octopath Traveler are a few of the good games being added to the Game Pass PC library this month.

Here's the full batch of upcoming Xbox Game Pass for PC games announced today:

Undertale (available now)

Empire of Sin (March 18)

Nier: Automata (March 18)

Torchlight 3 (March 18)

Genesis Noir (March 25)

Octopath Traveler (March 25)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire (March 25)

Supraland (March 25)

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (March 25)

Narita Boy (March 30)

The addition of Undertale was actually announced yesterday, and it's available to download now for Xbox or PC Game Pass subscribers. It's a comedy JRPG that has developed a reputation for tweeness that I don't think is completely deserved—I still find aspects of Undertale genuinely weird and endearing. I suggest giving it a go without looking into it too much; you'll know whether or not it's your kind of thing within minutes.

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life is another strong addition. We already knew that it was coming to Game Pass, but weren't sure whether it would just be the Xbox One version. Nope, the new PC version will be on Game Pass, too. When it's out, the full mainline Yakuza series will finally be playable entirely on PC. A victory for our kind.

Nier: Automata was one of our favorite games of 2017, Octopath Traveller is a more recent JRPG that came close to greatness, Pillars of Eternity 2 is a top-tier PC RPG throwback, and Supraland is an unusual exploration-puzzle game that was a minor hit on PC a couple years ago. A good haul for RPG-enjoyers, taken together.

Another interesting game on the list, Genesis Noir, isn't out yet, but sounds cool: It's a detective story that tasks you with stopping the Big Bang. (Out of all the things in the universe one might try to stop, that seems like it'd be the hardest.) Narita Boy is also unreleased, and I don't know a lot about it, but its emulated CRT monitor look appeals to me—and maybe my age group, generally.

You can read today's full Game Pass announcement on the Xbox Wire, where a few other bits and bobs are detailed. If you play Apex Legends, for instance, you can grab a Mass Effect N7 weapon charm this month, and there's a Uniqlo Skin Pack available for free in Minecraft today (the second of its kind) if you'd like to digitally express your taste in sensibly-priced but decent T-shirts.

As a result of Microsoft's acquisition, a handful of Bethesda games were also added to Game Pass for PC recently, including Dishonored, Prey, Fallout 4, The Evil Within, and The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition. Here's our list of all the PC games available on Xbox Game Pass.