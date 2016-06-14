Popular

Ubi 30 gifts a free Ubisoft game each month starting today

By

Get Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time for free.

Ubisoft is giving away a free PC game every month for the rest of the year, the publisher announced at its E3 press conference today. As part of its Ubi 30 celebrations – which celebrates, funnily enough, the company's 30th anniversary as a games publisher – users can log-in to their Uplay account to secure the titles.

The promotion starts today, with Prince of Persia: Sands of Time available right now. The 2003 action-adventure reviewed quite well upon release, so it's well worth checking out.  

The next six games haven't been announced as yet, but I'd put money on a bunch of old Tom Clancy games hitting the line-up in the future. You'll need to join Ubisoft Club (which is free) and then download the Uplay client to partake.

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
