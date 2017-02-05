Two more games join the PC Gamer Weekender

Two new exciting games have been added to the PC Gamer Weekender line-up for attendees to have a chance to play. Dead Cells is the gorgeous Metroidvania style offering from Motion Twin, a French workers cooperative based out of Bordeaux. The game sees players make their way through a nonlinear path of progression, battling ‘Souls-like’ enemies (see: difficult, pattern-based) and exploring all the secrets and hidden rooms you can find (or accidentally stumble upon).

Did we mention it’s gorgeous? Because it is absolutely gorgeous. And you’ll be able to gorge on that gorgeousness throughout the Weekender.

The other game announced comes from Hollow Ponds, a team made up of some of the talent behind the likes of Hohokum and Sportsfriends. Its game, Loot Rascals, was described by us thusly: “Aesthetically it’s a combination of Katamari Damacy, ToeJam and Earl, and an Adult Swim cartoon, with a distinctly British sense of humor. It’s adorable, odd, and an absolute treat to play.”

It’s a game all about defeating (or escaping) strange aliens with the help of an ethereal Scottish genie and whatever equipment you're able to scavenge from enemies. If that doesn’t clear up what you can expect from the game, come to the Weekender and play it. It’s fantastic fun.

These games will be joined by many more speakers, games and booths, all at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see the site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news. Tickets are available now from £12.99.