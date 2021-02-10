Fortnite is probably getting a Tron skin: Here's everything we know

Fortnite season 5 is rolling along, and while we're supposedly focusing on the world's greatest hunters as the theme, Epic is kind of going off the rails with a few recent special skins. DC Comics' the Flash is due out soon, but the latest tease has us scratching our heads.

Epic dropped a new audio teaser of fan-favorite interdimensional traveler Jonesy finding a dusty old computer, futzing around with it, and then evidently getting digitized and sucked into the digital realm.

If that sounds familiar, that's because it's basically the start to both Tron movies. That and a couple leaks indicate that Fortnite will probably be getting a Tron skin. We've broken down all the facts for you below.

Fortnite Tron skin teasers and leaks

Here's the audio clip of Jonesy getting zapped into an old computer. Take a listen to hear Jonesy describe the computer telling him to "make yourself comfortable," a line from the 1982 Tron movie.

:: Incoming Transmission - Reality Log MCP-82 ::Targets Description: They fight for the users pic.twitter.com/aCbdywI8FQFebruary 10, 2021

Data miner HYPEX has also managed to find a new image entitled "Mainframe Portal." I don't know about you, but that looks 100% like the opening area from Tron and Tron Legacy.

New Mainframe Portal! pic.twitter.com/gfEC4OAK2xFebruary 10, 2021

And here's Twitter user Twea, who managed to unlock the portal in-game. These portals have previously been used to tease upcoming skins, so it all lines up to make sense for Tron to be on their way.

Mainframe Portal Showcase #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/EDRWC8CLTqFebruary 10, 2021

If there is in fact a Tron skin coming, we don't yet know what it looks like. All of the above leaks are pretty convincing, but it seems like Epic is going to keep us waiting a little bit before debuting the skin in the item shop.

Odds are this skin will run you about 1,200 to 2,000 V-bucks. It's entirely possible such a skin will have reactive elements as well.

Dare I hope it ends up being based on Daft Punk's in-universe look? Probably not, but at least we'll always have the greatest electronic film soundtrack of all time.

