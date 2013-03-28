GDC 2013: Creative Assembly announces the all-multiplayer Total War Arena

During a talk given GDC today Creative Assembly revealed a new direction for its Total War series: Total War Arena , a multiplayer and free-to-play MOBA with RTS elements.

In this slide from the presentation, several features are listed that indicate a focus on "streamlined action-oriented design," 10 vs. 10 team battles, co-op play, and three different unit types. The developer's website elaborates a little further, describing Arena as a chance "to pitch history's greatest commanders and their armies against each other in massive, team-based battles."

Creative Assembly is also asking for players to sign up for Arena's closed beta on the game's website , though the URL leads nowhere as of this writing.