Titanfall 2's Live Fire mode showcased in new trailer

Titanfall 2's new Live Wire mode is scheduled to release some time this month, alongside the return of the Colony map. Live Fire is a 6v6 pilot-centric mode with no respawns and a slight Capture the Flag twist. Basically, within 60 seconds, a team must either eliminate all enemies or be holding the flag when the match ends.

I'll confess that the idea didn't really appeal to me on paper, but the video below – which shows the mode in action – makes it look like a lot of fun. Discussing the mode last month, designer Griffin Dean said that the two Live Fire maps are "designed around controlled sightlines, choke points, and flank routes.

"These aren't reactionary encounters: It's best to have a game plan. You know where your enemy is coming from and you must utilize your abilities and mobility to outplay them. If you manage to flank your opponents, you can devastate their ranks."

Check it out below.