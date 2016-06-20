Titanfall 2's DLC maps will be free because EA wants you to be happy

We learned last week that all of Titanfall 2's DLC maps and game modes will be free for everyone. But that doesn't necessarily mean that all the DLC will be free. As Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella told GamesRadar, the studio doesn't want to “split the community” between those who have the maps and those who don't, but somebody has to pay for all this stuff.

“We still want to provide post launch content because people want it, but it’s not free to do,” Zampella said. “If we’re going to support the game, that costs money”. The specifics aren't nailed down yet, which is “why it's really hard to talk about it,” but the smart money would seem to be on paid DLC that won't keep people from playing together if they don't all have it: cosmetic items, boosts, and that sort of thing.

That sounds eminently reasonable to me, and Producer Drew McCoy added that gamers can trust EA to get it right. “Trust that if we do the right thing—not sell maps and modes—we’ll get more people investing with us, investing in the game as a whole,” he said. “They’re going to trust us not screw them over and they can be happy with their $60 versions.”

Titanfall 2 comes out on Octobter 28. We got some hands-on time with it at E3, which you can dig into here.

