This week in PC gaming: Shadowlands releases, Black Friday deals begin

This Week in PC Gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

This week in PC gaming - Nov 22 to Nov 28

November 23

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

November 24

Football Manager 2022

This week sometime probably, maybe

Steam Autumn Sale