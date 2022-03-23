This RTX 3080 powered Asus gaming laptop is £222 off right now

Whether you're looking to whack out some headshots in your favourite fps, or behold the beautiful vistas of the upcoming Witcher game when it eventually hits us, the Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 will give you the power to get it done, without hesitance.

Powered by a tasty Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX CPU combo, this is not a machine to be trifled with when it comes to high-end gaming. For a startling £1,920 at Newegg—£222 less than its original £2,142 asking price—this is one worth checking out if you're looking for a top-tier, portable gaming machine.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX | 1080p | 300Hz | 16GB RAM | 1TB SSD | £2,141.99 £1,919.99 at Newegg (save £222)

This laptop not only covers the basics but goes above and beyond, with an impressive 300Hz screen and a good amount of RAM and storage to really give the CPU/GPU combo a splendid accompaniment. Sure it's only 15.6 inches, but it's what you do with those inches that counts.

Accompanying that fancy, current-gen CPU/GPU combo, you've a good amount of RAM to keep everything ticking nicely, and 1TB of SSD storage to keep a good few games downloaded—provided you're not playing every COD game ever, simultaneously (those games are getting huge).

It's a machine we'd call a desktop replacement, and what that means is it's chonky. It's much less portable than some laptops, but with that kind of power under the hood there are more important things to worry about. Plus, it gives Asus a chance to jam some superb, opto-mechanical keys under the hood, for extra pleasurable typing, and a swift finger-to-game experience.

It's a model from last year, sure, but that doesn't mean an any less up-to-date GPU here. It also means it comes with Windows 10 Home—great for those not planning to upgrade to Windows 11 just yet.