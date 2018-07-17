This Razer BlackWidow X Chroma mechanical keyboard is $115 for Prime Day

Last year, Razer launched white and grey versions of its most popular accessories. Today, the Razer BlackWidow X Chroma Mercury Edition is on sale for $115 ($35.39 off) on Amazon for Prime Day.

Designed specifically for gaming, the BlackWidow X's Razer mechanical switches provide speed and responsiveness, and boast 100Hz Ultrapolling.

Expect a lifespan of up to 80 million keystrokes, ten key rollover, individually backlit keys with 16.8 million colour options, and syncable settings—should you also own other peripherals from Razer's Chroma range.

