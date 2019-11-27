This MSI 24" curved gaming monitor is $84

Incoming: cheap gaming monitor deal. The custom PC builders over at iBUYPOWER have got some Black Friday specials going, and one deal that stood out is for an MSI Optix G241VC 24" curved gaming monitor at the super-low price of $84. We thought the original price of $150 was already a cheap price for a curved gaming monitor, but dropping below $100 is a steal when you compare to the ones on our best gaming monitors list. Keep in mind that standard ground shipping from iBUYPOWER usually costs $15-$20.

The MSI Optix G241VC is a 24" 1080p curved gaming monitor with a wide color gamut, 75Hz refresh rate, and 1ms response rate. This FreeSync compatible VA display makes it a great entry-level gaming PC or a decent second screen for console gaming. Performance-wise, it has the response rate you want along with a decent refresh rate for smooth gameplay (60Hz is the minimum you want) which is essential if you play a lot of competitive games and don't want to be subjected to a ton flickering and tearing.

Our only qualms with the display are that it's kinda small to be a primary use monitor and it has just one HDMI and VGA port. We recommend 27" displays for most PC gamers. Also, at 250nits, the screen is on the dimmer side. Ideally, we'd like anything higher than 350nits for peak brightness. Aside from that, it's still a solid budget gaming monitor with a respectable color range.

It's only Wednesday and the Black Friday PC gaming deals are already getting borderline ridiculous. We'll be keeping track of all the best deals over the next. Just because we like you.