This HP Omen desktop with a GeForce GTX 1080 is on sale for $1,012

HP has slashed $100 off the price of its Omen desktop, and by using a coupon code, you can save a couple hundred bucks more. The end result is a configuration with an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor and GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card for $1,012 and change.

To get this deal, start by going here. This brings up a $900 configuration with a Radeon RX 580 graphics card. Scroll down to the GPU section and select the GeForce GTX 1080 8GB option, which bumps the price to $1,250. Add the rig to your cart, then use coupon code 25BMSM2018 at checkout to drop the price to $1,012.

Assuming you don't change any of the other specs, the Omen also ships with 8GB of DDR4 memory and a 1TB hard drive. Both of those can be upgraded as well, depending on your budget. For example, you can add a 256GB solid state drive and double the HDD storage to 2TB for $235 more. If you go that route, the tally after using the coupon code comes to $1,189.

