This full-tower case from Corsair is on sale for $110 after rebate

It seems that case makers are mostly focused on mid-tower (and smaller) enclosures these days, though you can still find a full-tower chassis if that's what you're after. One of them is Corsair's Graphite Series 780T, and it's on sale at Newegg today.

The 780T is priced at $140, versus its $200 MSRP (it streets for around $160). There's also a $30 mail-in-rebate available, so you're looking at $110 once you cash that in.

This is for the white model. If you prefer the black version, that one is listed at $160, with a $30 mail-in-rebate bringing the price down to $130.

Either way, you're getting a full-tower case with rounded corners, latched panels for easy access, dual 360mm radiator support for liquid cooling, and a built-in fan controller that sits on the top panel. Next to it are two USB 3.0 ports and two USB 2.0 ports, along with separate mic and headphone jacks.

For storage, this case has three 2.5-inch drive mounts, plus six more that support both 3.5-inch and 2.5-inch drives. It also has a pair of external 5.25-inch drive bays.

Follow this link (white) or this link (black) to grab this case on sale.

