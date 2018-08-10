This ASRock motherboard for small form factor gaming PCs is on sale for $80

Are you looking to build a small form factor PC around Ryzen? You can do that with ASRock's Fatal1ty AB350 Gaming-ITX/ac motherboard while saving yourself a few bucks in the process. That's because it's on sale at Newegg, plus there is a mail-in-rebate available.

Newegg makes you add the motherboard to your cart before revealing the price, but spoiler alert, it's on sale for $89.99. That drops to $79.99 if you factor in the $10 MIR. Either way, you're saving a chunk of change over its $114.99 list price.

This is a nice foundation for a compact rig in a small form factor case. It's a mini-ITX motherboard, which is about as small as it gets (save for mini PCs and the like). Despite its small size, however, there are some big features. It has an 8-phase power design and premium components for smooth power deliver, onboard 802.11ac Wi-Fi, a reinforced PCI Express 3.0 x16 slot, four SATA 6Gbps ports, an Ultra M.2 slot, USB 3.1 connectivity (Type-A and Type-C), and few other goodies.

Go here to grab this motherboard.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.