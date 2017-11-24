This all-in-one i7-7700 GTX 1060 gaming desktop is $780

Update: This deal has expired. You can find more recent deals in our Black Friday hub. For more pre-built systems, also check here.

With Black Friday sales now coming thick and fast, it can be difficult picking out the best individual deals for you. And if you're planning to upgrade your desktop this special offer season, you might consider replacing the whole lot—Amazon is selling a high-powered, VR-ready rig for a fraction of its recommended retail value.

Yesterday, you may have caught Steven waxing lyrical about this iBuyPower Ultra Gaming PC AM900Z. The iBuyPower Gaming PC AM901Z is a small step down power-wise, but a big step down price-wise.

At $780 for everything listed below, you'll be privy to a saving of $121 (roughly 13 percent).

Here's what to expect: