Things are so dire that this Cyber Monday gaming PC deal has no graphics card

There's been one noticeable absence from Black Friday, and that's new graphics card deals. Everyone wants an Nvidia RTX 3080 or RTX 3070, but they're proving to be elusive. That's going to continue through Cyber Monday, too. It looks like Scan is suffering from the drought as well, as it's now offering a high end overclocked gaming PC for £1,699.99 that's missing one vital component: a GPU.

Yes, this is a graphics-card-not-included PC, a rarity in modern times, discounted just in case you're one of the lucky few to have one of the new cards already but don't have a system that can take full advantage of it. It's a bit niche to say the least. According to Scan, it's ready for the card just to be dropped in, and then you can start admiring all the fancy ray tracing effects.

There might be a big empty space where the GPU should be, but the other essentials are all present and accounted for. Stuffed inside is an an Intel Core i9 10900K CPU—overclocked of course—with 16GB RAM, a 1TB Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD, a 2TB HDD and a Asus ROG Strix Z490-F Gaming motherboard. Going pre-built also means you get the benefit of other people ensuring that everything is running perfectly and, importantly, not making a racket. I had a wee issue with my last PC from Scan, but it was sorted out over the phone with thankfully no hassle—I doubt I'll bother building my own again.

If you're not that fussed about the latest and greatest GPUs, there are plenty of Cyber Monday PC deals with older and still powerful cards. I'm still using a 1080Ti, and if it wasn't for the lack of ray tracing capability, I'd still be pretty happy with it. The allure of the RTX 3070 is strong, though. Stock of Nvidia's new GPUs is expected to be sparse for a while yet, unfortunately.