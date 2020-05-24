The Wholesome Direct stream will show off 50+ indie games

If you enjoy a warm and fuzzy gaming experience then folks, do I have a thing for you. Wholesome Direct will be a presentation from the collective that is Wholesome Games. It's coming this Tuesday, May 26th at 1PM ET. (That's perfect dinner viewing hours for you Brits, or a morning delight for the US West Coast.)

The Wholesome Direct will show off some new stuff for games like Ooblets, the much-anticipated game about lil cutie things that go boop. Wholesome games' mission is to show off games that emphasize how you feel rather than how the game is played.

The presentation will have new footage or announcements from upcoming games such as Ooblets, Spiritfarer, SkateBIRD, Little Witch in the Woods, Garden Story, Chicory, and Rainy Season. It'll likely be worth watching. Indie showcases like this are rare opportunities to get a strong, curated selection of games in front of your eyes.

Join Wholesome Games on May 26 at 1pm ET for the first-ever #WholesomeDirect, live on YouTube! We'll have exclusive footage, developer interviews, and announcements from over 50 wholesome indie games.Click "Set Reminder" to be notified when it's live! https://t.co/Ki6ZMp1hpg pic.twitter.com/JJ0XykXoBRMay 21, 2020

The stream is directly embedded below, for all your enjoyment and/or reminder-setting needs.