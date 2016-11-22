The Walking Dead Season 3 delayed slightly, will be out in December

Telltale has announced a solid release date for the third season of its Walking Dead adventure series, and it's going to show up a bit later on the calendar than we were told back in September. At that time, it was scheduled for release sometime in November, but today the studio announced that it will actually arrive on December 20.

Subtitled A New Frontier, the new season will be broken up into five episodes, set four years after the undead plague was unleashed upon the Earth. Specifics are still thin, but (surprise!) it sounds like life for the non-brain-eating portion of humanity remains miserable.

"When family is all you have left... how far will you go to protect it? Four years after society was ripped apart by undead hands, pockets of civilization emerge from the chaos. But at what cost? Can the living be trusted on this new frontier?" Telltale asked in the grim-sounding PR blurb. "As Javier, a young man determined to find the family taken from him, you meet a young girl who has experienced her own unimaginable loss. Her name is Clementine, and your fates are bound together in a story where every choice you make could be your last."

Javier is a new character, but Clementine is not: She serves as the series' connective thread, having debuted in the first episode of the first season all the way back in 2012. "When we began this series, we explored what it meant to protect a character like Clementine at all costs," executive producer Kevin Boyle said when the planned November release was announced. "Years later, meeting her for the first time, Javier will begin to unravel the mystery of who Clementine has become, as her story intersects with his—both of them still driven by the things they value most long after society's collapse."

The Walking Dead: A New Frontier isn't yet listed on Steam, but is available for preorder directly from Telltale for $22.50, ten percent off the regular $25 price.