The Star Wars Humble Bundle 2 features Lego, KOTOR, and a sweet t-shirt

I hope you like Star Wars in your Star Wars, because the latest Humble Bundle is nothing but conflict based in a galaxy far, far... You get the picture. In fact, for a minimum price of $1, you get Star Wars Rebellion, Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter with the Balance of Power Campaigns expansion, Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga, and ten percent off a Humble Monthly subscription.

The really good stuff kicks in when you surpass the average price, currently at a flat six bucks. For that, you'll also pick up (we can skip the Star Wars prefixes, right?) X-Wing Special Edition, TIE Fighter Special Edition, Knights of the Old Republic, KOTOR 2, and a coupon for 75 percent off of a single purchase of up to three Star Wars games available in the Humble Store, excluding the ones in the bundle.

For $10 or more, you'll also take home the Empire At War: Gold Pack and Lego Star Wars: The Complete Saga, and at the top tier of $35 a sweet, stylish KOTOR 2-themed t-shirt will be yours. More games will be added to the bundle "soon," which based on precedent likely means a week from today, and restricted to people who have paid more than the average.

All the games in the bundle are redeemable on Steam, and the money you spend can be divvied up in whatever way you like between the developers, the US Fund for Unicef, and of course the Humble folks themselves. The Star Wars Humble Bundle 2 is live now and will remain so until March 15.