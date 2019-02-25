Popular

The Sinking City, the Lovecraft noir investigation game, may be delayed

The March 21 release date is no longer listed on Steam.

It looks like The Sinking City, the Lovecraft-styled horror game of shadows, insanity, and bad shaves, will not make its scheduled release date of March 21. As noticed by OnlySP, the release date for the Day One console editions on Amazon is now listed as May 31, and more tellingly, Steam now says only that it will be out sometime in 2019. 

The Sinking City is set in the 1920s, in a fictional city called Oakmont that's been flooded by monstrous deities from the Cthulhu mythos. Charles Reed—that's you—is a PI working in that seedy, soggy place, and while some aspects of the job, like finding a missing person, are fairly conventional noir fare, the fish people, bloody sigils, and horrific visions gnawing at his sanity most definitely are not. Austin got a preview of it at last year's GDC and said it was "like LA Noire written by HP Lovecraft," which absolutely sounds like something I want to play.   

There's been no word of a delay through any official channels, as far as I know, but a cached version of the Steam page confirms that a March 21 release date had been valid as of late October. I've reached out to Frogwares for confirmation of the delay and will update if I receive a reply.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
