Popular

The Sims 4 just got an extra 1,200 furniture swatches for free

By

Finally, more matching wood tones.

Brand new swatches of curtains and wooden furniture in The Sims 4 next to their old swatches. Green dots indicate which ones are new.
(Image credit: EA)

Holy crap, EA finally added a bunch of brand-new swatches to The Sims 4!

Long-time Simmers will know one of the biggest downgrades from The Sims 3 to The Sims 4 was the removal of create-a-style, which essentially allowed for limitless furniture swatches. The base game has been painfully lacking in decent, usable swatches that match with other furniture sets from other expansions.

Additional swatches have been a big ask from the community for a while now, and it looks like EA has finally listened. A patch that went out on September 21 added a whopping 1,200 swatches to 149 items across the base game. 

"The Art Team's vision was to complement and enhance these assets so Simmers have more choices and more use out of them," producer SimGuruRusskii wrote in an update post. "Also, why not?"

See more

The team shared a series of screenshots showcasing some of the new swatches next to their old ones, and they're pretty damn fantastic. More curtains have basic, plain swatches and all base game windows have been given new paint jobs. Matching wood tones across furniture is easily one of the most frustrating things when building, but it looks like a ton of wooden items just got given a bunch of extra options, too.

Most of the swatches have gone down the more 'normal' route, which makes sense as they're more consistently usable. But there are some funky colours here too, like new pink and baby blue options for a cooker and some bright rainbow wallpaper shades.

EA has been doing a pretty bang-up job of breathing modern life into the base game. In the last year alone we've seen bunk beds being added, along with a much-needed overhaul to skin tones and hair textures. It's also started working on some of the older expansions, with the Spa Day game pack recently receiving a refresh.

Mollie Taylor
Mollie Taylor

A fresh writer in the industry, Mollie has been taken under PC Gamer's RGB-laden wing, making sure she doesn't get up to too much mischief on the site. She's not quite sure what a Command & Conquer is, but she can rattle on for hours about all the obscure rhythm games and strange MMOs from the 2000s. She's been cooking up all manner of news, previews and features while she's been here, but especially enjoys when she gets to write about Final Fantasy, Persona, The Sims, and whatever other game she's currently hopelessly fixated on. There's a good chance she's boring another PC Gamer writer about her latest obsession as we speak. 
See comments