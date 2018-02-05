The Sims 4 is on sale for $10, expansions 50% off

To mark the 18th anniversary of The Sims franchise, there's a pretty hefty sale happening for its most recent incarnation: The Sims 4 is on sale on Origin for 75% off, bringing the price down to a penny under $10.

Its rather pricey expansions, meanwhile, which normally go for $40 a pop, are discounted as well: Cats & Dogs, City Living, Get Together, and Get to Work are all 50% off. Game Packs like Vampires, Parenthood, Dine Out, Spa Day, Outdoor Retreat, and Tax Audit, are marked down 25%, except for Tax Audit because it's not real. There are also a few bundles, which usually go for $50 each, on sale for 20% off.

Basically, it's a good time to grab a buncha Sims stuff at a savings. The sale ends on Thursday, February 8.