The Sims 4 is getting a Paranormal Pack just in time for 3 months after Halloween

Want some more Phasmophobia in your Sims' lives? The Sims 4 Paranormal Stuff Pack arrives this month, and with it you can build haunted houses, commune with the dead by performing seances, and start a new career as a paranormal investigator. I think that career has some promise, considering the trailer above is stuffed with more ghosts than that scene from Ghostbusters when the jerk from the EPA shuts off the containment unit.

It's maybe a bit strange that the spooky new pack is arriving in January, rather than October, but I guess there's never a bad time for a little horror.

The Stuff Pack will feature new characters, like a ghost named Claude who can help guide your Sims through their new specter-filled world, and a skeletal maid named Bonehilda who has discovered that even in death she is not free from menial labor. That's depressing! Level up your new Medium skill and you can become a freelance ghost hunter, helping out other Sims who are being haunted from beyond the grave. There are also lots of new objects to place in your home and new outfits to show off.

There's no price currently listed for Paranormal Stuff, but Stuff Packs in the past have typically been priced at $10, so that'd be my guess. The Paranormal Stuff Pack for The Sims 4 is coming on January 26. It's not Halloween, but it is National Peanut Brittle Day, which can be a little scary if you get one of those novelty cans with a spring-loaded snake in it, which is never suspicious because peanut brittle is a very common snack.

