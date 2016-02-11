The PC Gamer Show: XCOM 2, Firewatch, and Overwatch

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

There was a lot to chat about this week, with the relaunch of the Overwatch beta alongside our first post-release chat about XCOM 2. We've also been playing Firewatch, and had our usual Twitch Q&A. Even better: Evan's back! And to kick off his return, he filled in for Tom as host.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently The Overwatch beta is back Our XCOM 2 campaigns so far James explores the wilderness in Firewatch Viewer questions from Twitch chat

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.