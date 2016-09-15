The PC Gamer Show: The Bioshock Debate, Steam reviews changes, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we talk about our favorite Bioshock games, Tim tells a sad holiday story about Metroid Prime, Chris suggests a radical change to the Steam UI, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. The grand Bioshock debate. If only we disagreed more. Tim breaks down holiday memories and Hearthstone changes. Examining Steam's review policy leads to Chris taking over at Valve. We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

James Davenport

Tim Clark

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.