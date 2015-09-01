The PC Gamer Show - the best of PAX, MGS5, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- The best of the best from PAX Prime 2015.
- Catfantastic quiz: a Metal Gear Solid themed game of True or false.
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is out and crazy.
- LawBreakers revealed, but can it compete in a quickly saturating market?
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- A flaming whale that eats helicopters.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode: