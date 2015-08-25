The PC Gamer Show - Hearthstone, pre-PAX 2015, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- Hearthstone's latest expansion: The Grand Tournament
- What makes a game hard?
- Quiz time: Is the following a WoW spell or an Axe body spray?
- What we're looking forward to at PAX 2015
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat
- Tim Clark's tantalizing accent
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode: