Popular

The PC Gamer Show: the best and worst of 2016

By

We recap the year, looking back at all the games worth going back for!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll be taking a look back at 2016, talking about some of the best and the worst games of the year, which games we want to go back and play, and more—including a Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. We have 2016 retrospective Catfantastic quiz!
  3. We look back at the games everyone should be from the past year.
  4. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  5. A new year on the horizon!

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lathi

Wes Fenlon

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

See comments