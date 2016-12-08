The PC Gamer Show: Mass Effect: Andromeda, MechWarrior 5, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show we'll be talking about the new Mass Effect: Andromeda trailer, the MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries reveal, all the other news and trailers that came out in the last week, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Mass Effect: Andromeda gameplay is out, and we talk about it. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries was announced. We run through the latest news and trailers, because there are so many! We take your questions from Twitch chat. Tyler's dog is adorable and big.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Mark s

Wes Fenlon

Tyler Wilde