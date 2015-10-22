Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Steam Controller, and more

By

The PC Gamer Show Coconut Monkey

This week's topics:

  1. Talking about our hands-on with Overwatch.
  2. Our experience so far with Valve's Steam Controller and Steam Link.
  3. Hearthstone's Warsong Commander nerf and the delicate practice of balancing competitive games.
  4. A goodbye to our outgoing editor-in-chief, Evan Lahti.
  5. Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Sad faces.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks
Evan Lahti
Tyler Wilde
Wes Fenlon

