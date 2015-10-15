The PC Gamer Show: Star Wars Battlefront, Star Citizen, hl3.txt

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week's topics:
- Our first impressions of the Star Wars Battlefront beta.
- Star Citizen's recently announced star-studded voice cast.
- The mysterious hl3.txt file that was recently patched into Dota 2.
- The destructive pixely mech game Brigador.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- A distinct lack of bowties.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode: