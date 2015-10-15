Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Star Wars Battlefront, Star Citizen, hl3.txt

By

PC Gamer Show thumb coconut monkey fallout boy doomguy

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's topics:

  1. Our first impressions of the Star Wars Battlefront beta.
  2. Star Citizen's recently announced star-studded voice cast.
  3. The mysterious hl3.txt file that was recently patched into Dota 2.
  4. The destructive pixely mech game Brigador.
  5. Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
  6. A distinct lack of bowties.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti
Tyler Wilde
James Davenport

See comments