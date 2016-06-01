The PC Gamer Show: No Man's Sky, Payday 2, and a special guest from Warframe

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be joined by special guest Rebecca Ford, live operations and community producer at Digital Extremes, developer of Warframe.
We'll be taking a look at the recent No Man's Sky delay and the reaction surrounding it, discussing Payday 2's announcement that it will remove microtransactions, talking with Rebecca all about Warframe, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- No Man's Sky was delayed, and the reaction was upsetting.
- Payday 2 is removing microtransactions.
- We talk all things Warframe!
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Space Mom graces us with her presence.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Special guest: Rebecca Ford - live operations and community producer at Digital Extremes
