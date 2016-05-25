The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Halo 5 Forge, Oculus DRM, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about Overwatch, Halo 5's Forge coming to PC, Total War: Warhammer, the Oculus Rift's new DRM, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Overwatch is officially out! Halo 5's Forge editor is coming to PC, but not Halo 5. Total War: Warhammer is here and magical. Oculus adds DRM to the Rift that ends up backfiring. We take your questions from Twitch chat. A friendly hug goes terribly wrong.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

Steven Messner