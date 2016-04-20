The PC Gamer Show: Mirror's Edge: Catalyst and special guests from Duelyst

You can find the YouTube videos embedded at the bottom of the page this week!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by Keith Lee and Emil Anticevic, CEO and CTO of Counterplay Games and developers of Duelyst.

We'll also be talking about our hands-on time with Mirror's Edge: Catalyst, Ken Levine working on an interactive Twilight Zone movie, and lots more—including some exclusive reveals about Duelyst's upcoming patch63 and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Ken Levine is working on a Twilight Zone interactive movie. Tom gives his hands-on impressions of Mirror's Edge: Catalyst A live Duelyst demo and Q&A! Secrets being spilled.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube: Part 1 (discussion), Part 2 (Duelyst demo and Q&A) (or in the embeds below)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Special guest: Keith Lee - CEO of Counterplay Games

Special guest: Emil Anticevic - CTO of Counterplay Games