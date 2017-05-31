The PC Gamer Show: Kerbal Space Program, a community Q&A, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week will be a slightly shorter episode as we are getting ready for E3! We'll be looking at the recent news with Kerbal Space Program, doing an extended Twitch Chat Q&A, and talking about a whole lot more games—including Vanquish and Old Man's Journey.
This week's topics
- We talk Kerbal and Overwatch news
- We discuss what we've been playing recently.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Tom rocks back and forth slowly, alone in a dark room.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Lucas Sullivan - Senior Editor at GamesRadar+
