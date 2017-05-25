The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2, Overwatch, Far Cry 5, and more

Sorry for the delay this week, we had a small server error!
This week we'll be talking about our time with Destiny 2, Overwatch's first birthday, the newest details on Far Cry 5, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics
- The PC Gamer Club is here, Far Cry is in Montana, and more news.
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- Tom and Bo talk about Overwatch's first year.
- James tells us how Destiny 2 runs on PC, and if it's any fun.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- A distinct lack of card games.
