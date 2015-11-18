The PC Gamer Show: guest Jesse Rapczak of Ark: Survival Evolved

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we're joined by Jesse Rapczak, co-founder of Studio Wildcard, currently developing Ark: Survival Evolved. This will be our last week doing the show from home, and next week we'll be in the new office!
This week's topics:
- How does Fallout 4 look a week later?
- What makes good companion AI in games?
- Stars Wars Battlefront has been released, and Star Wars is exciting in general.
- Why are so many survival games in early access?
- We talk about Ark: Survival Evolved and what's coming next.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- Dinosaurs roam the world.
Listen:
Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)
Your flapping heads for this episode:
Tom Marks
James Davenport
Chris Livingston
Special Guest: Jesse Rapczak - Co-founder of Studio Wildcard making Ark: Survival Evolved