The PC Gamer Show: guest Jesse Rapczak of Ark: Survival Evolved

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by Jesse Rapczak, co-founder of Studio Wildcard, currently developing Ark: Survival Evolved. This will be our last week doing the show from home, and next week we'll be in the new office!

This week's topics:

How does Fallout 4 look a week later? What makes good companion AI in games? Stars Wars Battlefront has been released, and Star Wars is exciting in general. Why are so many survival games in early access? We talk about Ark: Survival Evolved and what's coming next. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Dinosaurs roam the world.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

Special Guest: Jesse Rapczak - Co-founder of Studio Wildcard making Ark: Survival Evolved