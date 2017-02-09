The PC Gamer Show: Ghost Recon Wildlands, Rainbow Six Siege, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about out time in the Ghost Recon Wildlands beta, the future of Rainbow Six Siege, and more—including a birthday themed Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- E3 is opening up to the public this year.
- We breakdown what we've been playing lately.
- Tim and Tom talk about their time in the Ghost Recon Wildlands beta.
- Tom prepared a birthday-themed Catfantastic quiz!
- Steven tells us about the future of Rainbow Six Siege.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- We get a bit too intimate.
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .