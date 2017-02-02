Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Conan Exiles, Marvel games, and more

By

We talk Conan's "endowment" slider, The Avengers Project, and lots more.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be taking a look at Conan Exiles, talking about what we want from a Square Enix Marvel game, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

The week's topics:

  1. The ZeniMax-Oculus court case has wrapped up.
  2. We talk about what we've been playing recently.
  3. Chris and James talk about their time in Conan Exiles.
  4. Tom gets excited about a Marvel game from Square Enix.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch Chat.
  6. James is a very happy boy.

Listen:

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Chris Livingston

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

