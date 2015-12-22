The PC Gamer Show: Games of the year, 2015 wrap-up

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

We'll be off next week, so today will be the last show of 2015. As such, we'll be taking a look at our Game of the Year awards, the games of 2015 we plan to revisit (or catch-up on), and more—including a "year in reviews" Catfantastic quiz and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

