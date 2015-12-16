The PC Gamer Show: XCOM 2, CS:GO, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about our hands-on time with XCOM 2, CS:GO's sudden Winter update, the delay of SteamVR, Tribes: Ascend's long-awaited patch, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- Tom got some hands-on time with XCOM 2.
- Valve's VR headset now has a release window in April.
- Tribes: Ascend finally got its first update in two years.
- Meanwhile, CS:GO got a winter update that people aren't too happy with.
- Viewer questions from Twitch chat.
- Will really likes Planetside 2.
