The PC Gamer Show: XCOM 2, CS:GO, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about our hands-on time with XCOM 2, CS:GO's sudden Winter update, the delay of SteamVR, Tribes: Ascend's long-awaited patch, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

Tom got some hands-on time with XCOM 2. Valve's VR headset now has a release window in April. Tribes: Ascend finally got its first update in two years. Meanwhile, CS:GO got a winter update that people aren't too happy with. Viewer questions from Twitch chat. Will really likes Planetside 2.

