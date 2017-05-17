The PC Gamer Show: Far Cry 5, Surviving Mars, Alan Wake, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week Chris will be telling us about his time at PdxCon where he saw Surviving Mars, we'll talk about Far Cry 5 and The Crew 2 coming this year, lament the loss of Alan Wake, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics

Alan Wake is gone and Wild West Online is coming.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Chris tells us about PdxCon and Surviving Mars.

Ubisoft has said The Crew 2 and Far Cry 5 are coming this year.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

The Food Network temporarily takes over.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Chris Livingston