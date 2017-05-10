The PC Gamer Show: Prey, Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels DLC, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about our time with Prey, Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels expansion, Divinity 2's Game Master mode, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics
- Vanquish is coming to PC and Assassin's Creed may be going to Egypt.
- We talk about what we've been playing recently.
- We jam about driving cars in Forza Horizon 3's Hot Wheels DLC.
- Tom talks about Divinity: Original Sin 2's Game Master mode.
- James and Steven discuss how much they love Prey in a very weird way.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Glorious 1080p resolution, how modern!
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .