The PC Gamer Show: episodic games, open worlds, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about what happens if episodic games get cancelled, Hearthstone, the looming presence of Black Friday, the year of open world games, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What happens when an episodic series gets cancelled midway through? We take a look at how Hearthstone's League of Explorers is shaping up. Black Friday is just around the corner, and we are preparing ourselves. Is this the year of the open world game? Viewer questions from Twitch chat. The fires of hades consume

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Tim Clark