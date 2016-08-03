Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Civilization 6, Abzu, Karazhan, and more

We went hands-on with Civ 6, under the ocean with Abzu, and straight into card game land.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

It's our one year anniversary! This week we're talking about Abzu, Hearthstone's new expansion, our hands-on time with Civilization 6, and lots more—including a birthday Catfantastic and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. James went swimming in Abzu.
  3. We make James' head swim by talking about Hearthstone and Elder Scrolls Legends.
  4. A very strange anniversary Catfantastic quiz!
  5. Tom got hands-on time with Civilization 6.
  6. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  7. The start of another great year!

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks 

James Davenport

Tim Clark

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

