The PC Gamer Show: Civilization 6, Abzu, Karazhan, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

It's our one year anniversary! This week we're talking about Abzu, Hearthstone's new expansion, our hands-on time with Civilization 6, and lots more—including a birthday Catfantastic and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. James went swimming in Abzu. We make James' head swim by talking about Hearthstone and Elder Scrolls Legends. A very strange anniversary Catfantastic quiz! Tom got hands-on time with Civilization 6. We take your questions from Twitch chat. The start of another great year!

Listen:

Down load the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenpo rt

Tim Clark