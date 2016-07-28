The PC Gamer Show: Death Road to Canada, Lovely Planet Arcade, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we're talking about lots of games we've been playing, like Death Road to Canada, Worms WMD, Lovely Planet Arcade, and lots more—including a live game demo and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.
This week's topics:
- What we've been playing recently.
- The next Worms is an encouraging return to 2D.
- James talks Lovely Planet Arcade.
- Our viewers take on the zombie apocalypse in Death Road to Canada.
- We take your questions from Twitch chat.
- Lots of things are deceptively simple
Listen:
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .