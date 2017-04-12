The PC Gamer Show: Bayonetta, EVE Online, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week's show is sponsored by Dropzone, now free-to-play on Steam.

We'll be talking about Overwatch's newest PvE mode, looking at Bayonetta's PC port, telling stories from EVE Fanfest, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

Elite Dangerous has multicrew ships, and Overwatch has a new event.

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

Bayonetta is suddenly on PC, and Wes talks Japan Week on PC Gamer.

Steven tells us all the juicy stories from EVE Fanfest.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

Steven's voice was stolen by EVE pirates.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Steven Messner