The PC Gamer Show: Destiny 2, Dark Souls 3, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be talking about the now confirmed Destiny 2 on PC news, Dark Souls 3's Ringed City DLC, Hearthstone's imminent expansion, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!

This week's topics:

Mass Effect is getting an update, Hearthstone is getting an expansion, and more news...

We talk about what we've been playing recently.

James breaks down the latest (and final) Dark Souls 3 DLC.

Tim gushes about Destiny 2's coming arrival on PC.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

James gets wet talking about Thimbleweed Park.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Tim Clark