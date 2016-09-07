The PC Gamer Show: Battlefield 1 beta, best of PAX West, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

On this week's show Evan talks about his time in the Battlefield 1 beta, James and Tom look back at the best of PAX West, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Evan talks about his time in the Battlefield 1 beta. James and Tom look back at the best of PAX West. We take your questions from Twitch chat. Chief Beefs or Chieves Beef?

